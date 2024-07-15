Ecstatic Spaniards take to the streets to celebrate national team's Euro win

Spain fans celebrate after Nico Williams scored their first goal. — Reuters

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 11:46 AM

Spanish national team's European Championship win kept the whole country holding its breath on Sunday night until the final whistle, when chants and car horns filled the streets, with ecstatic fans celebrating the victory.

Millions of Spaniards kept their eyes peeled on the TV and gathered around the multiple big screens placed across the major cities of the country, as their national team managed to beat England 2-1 with a late goal.

Reuters

Loud cheering could be heard in almost every corner of the country as Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scored the two goals that gave Spain its fourth European Championship crown.

"Yes, yes, the cup is here," chanted fans in Madrid's Colon square, where Spain usually celebrates the national team's victories.

Fans gathered in Mataro, the hometown of Spain's teenage star Lamine Yamal, were excited to see him assist Williams. "It is a matter of pride, we are very lucky because he is the MVP of Spain!," Ana, 18, told Reuters.

AFP

Pre-match expectations were high as Luis de la Fuente's team allowed the Spanish fans to dream with the trophy by showing confidence, talent, unity and great skills on the pitch in their way to the finals.

Spain faced a fast-improving England, which started the tournament groggily but recovered to compete until the very last minute.

AFP