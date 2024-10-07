Dutch football mourns death of 'Johan the Second'

Dutch midfielder Johan Neeskens (left) scores the opening goal from a penalty kick against West Germany in the 1974 World Cup final. — AFP file

Johan Neeskens, who has died aged 73, was the powerful but smooth engine of the Ajax and Netherlands teams that created "total football" with Johan Cruyff at their heart.

Neeskens was part of the Ajax team that won three straight European Cups and a key component of the "Clockwork Oranje" Dutch team that reached consecutive World Cup finals in 1974 and 1978, losing both.

"He was worth two men in midfield," Ajax teammate Sjaak Swart once told FIFA.com.

Neeskens was a relentless runner and tough tackler, but he was also skilful. He finished the 1974 World Cup with five goals, second to only to Grzegorz Lato of Poland and top scorer in a Dutch team that also contained Cruyff and the flamboyant Johnny Rep.

"I always liked to play with style -- and to win," Neeskens said.

Johannes Jacobus Neeskens was born in Heemstede, west of Amsterdam, on September 15, 1951. He was signed from his home-town club by Ajax coach Rinus Michels in 1970.

Neeskens was right-back when the club beat Greek side Panathinaikos 2-0 for their first European Cup win in 1971. He then switched to central midfield, playing there as Ajax won two more titles in 1972, against Inter Milan, and 1973, against Juventus.

The Ajax team led by Cruyff and Neeskens formed the spine of the Dutch side that dazzled on the way to the 1974 World Cup final in West Germany.

After just two minutes in Munich, Neeskens set two World Cup final records, scoring the quickest goal in as he converted the first penalty, awarded before any West German and most Dutch players had touched the ball.

"As a player it is a little bit strange because sometimes you need the feeling," he later told FIFA.

"I'd hardly touched the ball and wasn't even warm. Then you have to make that penalty in front of 80,000 who are against you and of course the whole world is watching it.

"That was the first time that I was a little bit nervous in taking a penalty," he said.

"When I started running, I was thinking: 'which side am I going to shoot?' It was more or less always in the right side of the goal. At the last step, I thought 'no, I'm going to shoot the other way'. It was not my meaning to kick the ball straight through the middle."

But he also said: "If you're not sure, just hit it as hard as possible. If you don't know where it's going, nor will the keeper."

The West Germans fought back, equalising with the second ever World Cup final penalty, converted by Paul Breitner, and winning with a goal by Gerd Mueller.

Despite the loss, "that tournament was a dream," Neeskens told FIFA. "I was 22 and a key player."

The Dutch had caught the eye, but West Germany took the trophy.

"We lost that game but everybody was talking about our team and our football," Neeskens recalled. "We deserved to win that final."

Four years later in Argentina, as Cruyff opted to stay at home, Neeskens was again a key part of the Dutch team that reached the final.

He was injured early in a group loss to Scotland and missed the revenge victory over West Germany. He returned for the last two matches, including the 3-1 defeat in extra time as the Dutch again lost the final to the host nation.

By then Neeskens had followed Cruyff to Catalonia, where Barcelona fans dubbed the midfielder "Johan the Second".

In five years at Barca, he won a Copa del Rey and European Cup Winners' Cup before heading to the United States for five seasons with the star-studded New York Cosmos.

Bobby Haarms, Michels' assistant at Ajax, was quoted in "Brilliant Orange", a book on Dutch football by David Winner, as saying Neeskens was "like a kamikaze pilot."