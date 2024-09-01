Dubai: Shabab Al Ahli clinch 2-1 win over Ajman in UAE Pro League

Shabab Al Ahli players celebrate a goal during the match against Ajman. — X

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 12:55 PM

Shabab Al Ahli extended their winning streak with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ajman in a thrilling match at the Rashid bin Saeed Stadium on Friday night.

The match was part of matchweek two of the ADNOC UAE Pro League for the 2024-2025 season.

Shabab Al Ahli took the lead in the 26th minute when Bogdan Planic headed home a superb goal, capitalising on a well-executed set piece.

The Dubai club doubled their lead in the 68th minute when Sardar Azmoum found the back of the net with a composed finish inside the box, following a brilliant piece of control.

Ajman, however, showed resilience and pulled one back just four minutes later. Junior Flemmings scored with a powerful header, narrowing the deficit to 2-1 and reigniting the home side’s hopes.

The match had plenty of drama, especially in the first half.

Ajman came close to scoring in the 11th minute with a fierce shot from Hikal Chikhaoui, but Shabab Al Ahli’s goalkeeper, Hassan Hamza, made a stunning save to keep the score level. Later, in first-half stoppage time, Ajman was awarded a penalty, but after consulting VAR, the referee overturned the decision.

Shabab Al Ahli continued to press in the second half, and despite an offside call that nullified an earlier goal by Azmoun, the visitors remained in control. Ajman’s attempts to equalise were repeatedly thwarted by a solid defensive effort from Shabab Al Ahli.

Shabab Al Ahli's victory brings their total to six points, placing them third in the UAE Pro League standings. Ajman, still searching for their first points of the season, sit in 11th place.

Meanwhile, Al Nasr continued their impressive run in the league, delivering a commanding 4-1 win over Bani Yas at Al Maktoum Stadium.

The match saw Al Nasr take an early lead and maintain control, with goals from Adel Taarabt, Othmane Boussaid, Ali Mabkhout, and Abdoulaye Toure sealing the victory. Bani Yas managed to equalise briefly through Youssoufou Niakate, but Al Nasr's dominance was undeniable.