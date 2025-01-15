Dortmund slump to 4-2 loss at Kiel despite late comeback

Holstein Kiel's Japanese forward Shuto Machino (left) celebrates scoring the first goal. — AFP

Struggling Holstein Kiel scored three times in a dominant first half but had to survive a late comeback from Borussia Dortmund before beating the visitors 4-2 on Tuesday, a second straight Bundesliga loss for the Ruhr valley club.

The result saw Dortmund, who had also lost 3-2 to Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, drop to eighth in the standings while piling more pressure on already-embattled coach Nuri Sahin.

The hosts struck twice in five minutes to stun Dortmund, with Shuto Machino firing them into the lead in the 27th minute before Phil Harres headed in from close range for his fifth goal in the last three league games.

It got even worse for Dortmund with 22-year-old Harres, who has netted seven times in the league this season, delivering a perfectly chipped pass for Alexander Bernhardsson to drill in their third goal deep in first-half stoppage time.

Dortmund left their comeback until late with Gio Reyna cutting the deficit in the 71st minute with a shot from the edge of the box and Jamie Gittens curled in a superb effort to make it 3-2 in the 78th to give his team some hope.