Czech midfielder Sadilek misses Euro over cycling crash

Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadilek. — X

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 6:54 PM

Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadilek will miss Euro 2024 after injuring his shin in a cycling accident in Austria, the national team said on Monday.

The 25-year-old Twente Enschede player suffered the injury during the Czech national team's training camp in the mountain resort of Schladming on Saturday.

"Michal Sadilek had an unfortunate crash during a bicycle ride and suffered a lacerated wound on his shin," national team spokesman Petr Sedivy said on the Czech FA's website.

The Sport daily said however that Sadilek fell while riding a tricycle down a hill in Schladming, where an Alpine skiing World Cup event is held every year.

It added that Sadilek, Sparta Prague defender Ladislav Krejci and Hoffenheim defender David Jurasek had rented tricycles to descend from the Planai mountain.

Sadilek hit a hole, crashed and an ambulance was called at once, Sport said, adding the injury required 65 stitches.

The Czech team had a day off on Saturday, a day after beating Malta 7-1 in a pre-Euro friendly.

Sedivy declined to confirm the tricycle accident but apologised for misleading the media by referring to a bike crash at first.

"It was a mistake that the national team did not provide complete information," he said.

"The accident occurred during the player's free time... he did not violate the team rules or any other internal agreements," Sedivy added.