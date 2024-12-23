Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal likely to attend Globe Soccer Dubai Awards

Al Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristriano Ronaldo receiving the Best Middle East Player Award at the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. — AFP file

The 19th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference, organised by Dubai Sports Council, who are also supporting the annual Beyond Globe Soccer Dubai Awards, will see a flurry of current and former football stars descend on Atlantis, The Palm on Friday, December 27.

A night of glitz and glamour will see more than 1000 guests gather at the prestigious five-star venue located on Palm Jumeirah, with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo expected to be among the distinguished personnel in attendance for the 15th awards ceremony.

Representatives from one of Ronaldo’s former clubs Real Madrid, the current European champions, will also be present – including England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand are among the other high-profile guests from clubs and organisations around the world.

The Dubai International Sports Conference, organised under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, will take place alongside the annual Globe Soccer Dubai Awards.

Since its inception in 2010, the awards have brought together football’s most prominent stakeholders for an evening of celebration across domestic, regional, and international levels, while the co-located Conference provides the industry a platform to discuss and explore some of the key issues of the sport.

The theme of this year’s summit centres around "Talented Football", which will be moderated by CNN’s Amanda Davis, who will co-host the main event alongside Tom Urquhart once more, with Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois the guest speakers.

On the night, there will be 15 main awards presented, including Best Men’s Player, Best Women’s Player, Best Men’s Club, Best Women’s Club, the Maradona Award and five Career Awards.

The Beyond Globe Soccer Dubai Awards has already captured global attention, with more than 100 million votes cast by fans from more than 200 countries and territories, eclipsing the previous record of 70 million.

Additionally, the Globe Soccer mobile app has surpassed a record two million downloads, underlining the event's global appeal.

The SIRO Golden Ticket Auction raised Dh30,000, with 100 per cent of the funds raised going to the Al Jalila Foundation, a global healthcare organisation dedicated to advancing medical research, education, and treatment. Saudi Sports Company is the official host broadcaster of the Beyond Globe Soccer Dubai Awards, which will be screened internationally across several networks from 7pm GST / 3pm GMT, giving fans around the world the chance to experience the excitement of the event in real-time. As the event draws closer, fans can also stay informed through Globe Soccer's social media channels and the official Globe Soccer mobile app, available on both iOS and Android. A limited number of premium tickets are available to purchase directly from Platinumlist.