City need reinforcements but no news on Walker, says Guardiola

Manchester City's Kyle Walker is likely to play against Brentford. — Reuters

Manchester City need to invest during the January transfer window due to injury problems and a faltering Premier League campaign, manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday, but there was no update on Kyle Walker's future at the club.

City's title defence looks all but over after six league defeats left them sixth in the standings and 12 points behind leaders Liverpool who have played a game less.

Guardiola's side have missed midfielder Rodri, who ruptured knee ligaments in September, and have suffered injuries to defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias.

The manager could not confirm whether a deal has been done to bring in Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

"The club didn't announce anything. I don't know," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Tuesday's league game at Brentford.

"Rodri is impossible but the other ones I want back. If it would've happened I wouldn't be going to the transfer window this season. Absolutely not.

"We would not be in the position that we are but we struggle all season. It's not just Rodri, we have a lot of problems in the back four. That is the reason why the club is thinking we might do this transfer."

After City's 8-0 FA Cup win over Salford City on Saturday, Guardiola revealed that Walker had asked to leave the club, but the manager had no update on the situation and the defender could be in the squad at Brentford.

"No news. I'm not going to add anything, no more news. I only have Brentford on my mind," Guardiola said.

"We will decide this afternoon after training."

That cup win was a third consecutive victory for City, a welcome return to form after Guardiola's side had previously won only once in 13 matches in all competitions.