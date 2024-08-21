Chelsea's Palmer focused on team trophies ahead of individual awards

The WSL Championship Tour is the highest tier of competitive surfing that crowns the annual world champions
Chelsea's Cole Palmer was pleased to be named the PFA's Young Player of the Year on Tuesday but the attacking midfielder said helping the club win trophies is more important than earning individual accolades.
The 22-year-old scored 22 goals in 34 Premier League appearances in his first season with Chelsea after leaving Manchester City. He featured in five of England’s seven European Championship matches, scoring in the final loss to Spain.
Palmer said he set the Players' Player of the Year trophy as his telephone wallpaper last season as motivation but emphasised that his focus is on team success.
"The (last) whole season was a great season for me personally and hopefully, we can kick on this season," Palmer told Sky Sports.
"I want to win trophies with Chelsea, that is the main thing, and then the individual awards are nice... It's on me to produce for Chelsea and that's what I plan to do."
Palmer, the third Chelsea player to win the award after Scott Parker and Eden Hazard, recently extended his contract with the club until 2033.
