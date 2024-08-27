Chelsea's main target is to offload players, says Maresca

Red Bull's triple world champion finished 22.896 seconds behind, after seizing the lead at the start
Chelsea's main aim in the transfer window is to offload players from their squad so the club can balance its books, manager Enzo Maresca said on Tuesday.
Chelsea have been busy in the market since American owner Todd Boehly took over two years ago.
The West London club have spent over 160 million pounds ($211.50 million) on 11 new signings for this season, including winger Pedro Neto, forward Joao Felix, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.
Chelsea sold Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid and defender Ian Maatsen joined Aston Villa, but they still have over 40 senior players registered are at risk of falling foul of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.
"The target is to solve the economic problem in terms of selling players," Maresca told the club website. "From there, we try to do our best and see where we arrive."
Chelsea's struggles to offload players are well documented, with England internationals Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling among a group of about 15 high earners frozen out by the manager and not training with the first team.
"For us, the target in this moment is to improve players. No one from the club asked me to compete for the Premier League, or compete for a Champions League spot," the Italian Maresca added.
"I want to see my team play the way we want to play, and compete every game. I want to see on the ball a clear idea of what they want, and off the ball, a very aggressive team. The most important thing is to be better game after game."
