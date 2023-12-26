Chelsea's Fernandez out of Palace game, Caicedo doubtful

Birmingham club held by struggling Sheffield United after having won their last 15 home games at Villa Park
Chelsea could play their Premier League game against Crystal Palace without key midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday.
Chelsea, who were 10th ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures, were already without Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer -- two of their top three scorers -- for the London derby on Wednesday due to suspension.
Although Fernandez is recovering from a hernia, Caicedo is ill and nine players are injured, leaving Pochettino without 11 players for the final home game of the year.
Noni Madueke and Romeo Lavia are available after they returned from injury in Chelsea's loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
"No, Enzo no. But Mo (Caicedo), hopefully yes. Today he was better, yesterday (Saturday) he was a possibility – but it's a high fever. I hope he can train a little bit and be ready for Palace," Pochettino told reporters.
"With Lesley (Ugochukwu), we will assess him tomorrow, but I think he felt his hamstring again. I said in the press conference it is important how we reintroduce players, but we were forced because of the problem with Moises to play Lesley."
Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk are expected to start and Christopher Nkunku could make his full debut against Palace.
Chelsea have received a league-high 56 yellow cards but when questioned about the club's disciplinary record, Pochettino defended his young squad.
"It's representative of the fact that we play for Chelsea, we are a big club and you feel the pressure," he said.
"When you are frustrated and lack a bit of experience, it's somewhere we can improve,. It's Palmer's first season in the Premier League and it is normal. He is playing for Chelsea. Of course, it's frustrating.
"But the players care, the players want to win. It's not about a lack of discipline, it's about having the ability to read the situation of the game."
ALSO READ:
Birmingham club held by struggling Sheffield United after having won their last 15 home games at Villa Park
City now hold five major titles simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup
Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
The event, which is scheduled for November 2024, is part of the season that will take place in 18 countries across five continents
Simon and Lukas Astrom secured second place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates event
The north London outfit's last successful Premier League trip to the celebrated home of Liverpool FC came in 2012
The fast bowler was charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct rules and banned for four Big Bash League games
'Exciting things in the pipeline,' says coach confidently