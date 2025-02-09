Chelsea crash out of FA Cup at Brighton, Man City survive Orient scare

Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring their second goal against Chelsea. — Reuters

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma sent Chelsea crashing out of the FA Cup as the Japan star sealed a 2-1 win in the fourth round, while Kevin De Bruyne spared Manchester City's blushes in their 2-1 victory at third-tier Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Chelsea haven't won a domestic trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 2018 and their wait will go on for another season after they blew the lead at the Amex Stadium.

Enzo Maresca's side were gifted the lead in the fifth minute when Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen fumbled Cole Palmer's cross into his own net.

It was a horrendous mistake but Chelsea failed to press home their advantage.

Thrashed 7-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend, Brighton bounced back impressively from the second worst defeat in the club's 123-year history.

They equalised in the 12th minute as Joel Veltman's cross reached Georginio Rutter, who found space between Chelsea defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo to flick a header into the far corner.

And Brighton completed their fightback in the 57th minute when Mitoma clipped a deft finish past Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez despite the visitors' claim for handball.

"I think the handball is quite clear. Without VAR it's complicated," Maresca said.

"The second half the only shots they had we conceded a goal from. We had a few chances at 2-1. But you have to take the consequence of the result."

At Brisbane Road, Manchester City were rocked when Jamie Donley's long-range effort came back off the bar and rebounded in off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to give Orient an early lead.

The English champions finally drew level after 56 minutes when Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov deflected in Rico Lewis's shot for his first goal since signing for City from Lens in the January transfer window.

City boss Pep Guardiola had to turn to his bench more than he would have liked just four days before a mammoth Champions League play-off round first leg against Real Madrid.

But the introduction of De Bruyne made the difference as the Belgian midfielder scored 11 minutes from time.

"It was a typical FA Cup game, that is why this competition is unbelievable. For the fans, how the crowd support and we knew they are strong," said Guardiola, who saw deadline day signing Nico Gonzalez hobble off injured in the first half of his debut.

Newcastle came from behind to win 3-2 against Birmingham at St Andrew's.

Birmingham led after 42 seconds through Ethan Laird's deflected strike.

A quickfire double from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson turned the tie in Newcastle's favour, but Tomoki Iwata's blistering strike levelled before half-time for the League One leaders.