Chelsea boss Maresca lauds team's response after ending winless run

Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo (left) celebrates with Nicolas Jackson after scoring the opening goal. — AFP

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was pleased as his side returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, with his players regaining the lead after a late first-half equaliser.

Chelsea snapped a five-game winless run in the Premier League thanks to second-half goals from Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke after Tosin Adarabioyo's opener was cancelled out by Matt Doherty's goal for the visitors.

Following two draws in their last two games after throwing away early leads, Maresca praised his team's reaction to take the home win that lifted them into fourth place.

"The performance until 40 minutes was very good, then the last five minutes we struggled. They scored a goal and we lost a bit of confidence, which was something that has happened a few times this season," Maresca told BBC.

"We need to learn to manage these situations better. In the second half we started well and scored the goals. Overall I think we deserved to win the game.

"We reacted well in the second half. After five games without a win it is not easy to do that. So it was important to win the game."

Chelsea, who had been second as recently as last month, are now on 40 points, four points behind Nottingham Forest in third and second-placed Arsenal.

When asked about defensive miscues, the Italian manager denied that the 27 goals they have conceded in the Premier League had prevented his side from fighting higher up the table.

"If I'm not wrong only four or five teams in the league have conceded less than us. So why (ask about) a defensive problem?" Maresca said.