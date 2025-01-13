Chelsea aim to kick-start league campaign against Bournemouth, says Maresca

Chelsea's Joao Felix celebrates with Jadon Sancho after scoring their fifth goal against Morecambe. — Reuters

Chelsea will look to build on their FA Cup win at the weekend to get their Premier League form back on track when they face Bournemouth, manager Enzo Maresca said on Monday.

A run of five consecutive victories propelled Chelsea up to second in the standings and into the title race, but Maresca's side are currently on a four-game winless streak in the league, dropping them to fourth and 10 points off leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea got back to winning ways in the FA Cup with a 5-0 victory over fourth-tier side Morecambe on Saturday, a welcome boost before they host Bournemouth, who are unbeaten in their last eight league games and three points behind Maresca's side.

"Hopefully we can build some momentum but Bournemouth will be a very different game," Maresca told reporters ahead of Tuesday's home game. "They are a very good team, very tough, very intense."

On the injury front, Maresca said that winger Noni Madueke, who missed Saturday's game, is 100% fit, and the manager was boosted by Reece James and Romeo Lavia starting in the cup win, as both have struggled with hamstring injuries of late.

"We are very happy for both. They played 45 minutes and are available," Maresca said.

"Since we started, we are trying to manage both because of their delicate situations."