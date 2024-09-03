Captain Van Dijk commits to Netherlands after Koeman talks

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk. — AFP

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 2:30 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 2:31 PM

Captain Virgil van Dijk has committed his future to the Netherlands until the 2026 World Cup at least, but the door is shut on Steven Bergwijn following the striker's transfer to Saudi Arabia, coach Ronald Koeman confirmed on Tuesday.

Koeman, who led the Dutch to the Euro 2024 semifinals before a loss to England, is preparing for a Nations League clash with Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eindhoven on Saturday and revealed he flew to Liverpool to have face-to-face talks with Van Dijk.

"I thought it was so important to go to him to see and feel with him: are you going to give it your all for another two years at the highest level and do you still see a future for yourself? And he does. And I do the same with him. All doubt is gone, he just goes on," Koeman told reporters.

"He admitted he did not reach the level you would expect from him as a player at the European Championship. As captain, I think he did a great job. But perhaps as a result, he put too much energy into others rather than into himself."

Koeman confirmed he had not considered Bergwijn for selection after a poor start to the season at Ajax Amsterdam and his move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

"The book is basically close to him. He knows what I think about this," Koeman said. "When you are 26 (years old), your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make.

"I have never been in that situation, because I could go to Barcelona. He could have stayed at Ajax, that's not bad, is it? You have to respect that choice, but personally I wouldn't (have moved)."

Koeman also confirmed that it was unlikely midfielders Marten de Roon and Georginio Wijnaldum will have a place in his squads in the future as he looks at other options. Daley Blind has already announced his retirement from the national team.