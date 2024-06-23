E-Paper

Belgium bounce back with 2-0 Euros win over Romania

Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne found the target for Belgium which took the points to leave Group E wide open

By Reuters

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal. — Reuters
Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 1:40 AM

Belgium got their Euro 2024 campaign back on track after an impressive 2-0 win against Romania on Saturday, with goals from Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne enough to take the points and leave Group E wide open.

Romelu Lukaku was the architect of the first Belgian goal and teed Tielemans up perfectly to fire home a superb effort from just inside the area in the second minute.


De Bruyne had chances throughout a polished Belgian performance and doubled the lead with 10 minutes left when he latched on to a long ball from goalkeeper Koen Casteels and found the net from seven metres out.

The result leaves all four teams in Group E on three points going into the Wednesday's final matches, when Belgium take on Ukraine and Romania face Slovakia.


