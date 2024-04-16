Bayern have to be at top level to beat Arsenal, says Tuchel

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference. — Reuters

Bayern Munich have a slight edge over Arsenal in the Champions League given their rich history in the competition, but they still have to be at their best to beat them, coach Thomas Tuchel said on the eve of Wednesday's quarterfinal second leg.

Bayern have not gone beyond the quarters since winning their sixth European Cup in 2020, while Arsenal are yet to get their hands on the crown.

With the return leg finely poised at 2-2, the pressure will be on Tuchel's team at the Allianz Arena, however, as Europe is their only chance of redemption in a season where they have been dethroned as German champions by Bayer Leverkusen.

"We have a slight advantage when you look at our experience in this competition. But to turn it into a real advantage, you also need a top performance. We're ready to give it everything we've got," Tuchel told reporters on Tuesday.

"We'll need everything again. We'll need passion and the same tactical discipline as in the first leg. We really want to win this game. It'll be extremely important that every fan comes to support and push us.

"They play a very attractive brand of football at the highest level. We did well in the first leg, but we're only halfway through the tie. We need everything again and hope that playing at home will give us the boost we need."

Bayern striker Harry Kane, who has scored 39 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign at the club, was determined to keep the fans dreaming of a victorious climax to the season.

"It has been a disappointing season in the league. Credit and congratulations to Leverkusen for what they've achieved," Kane said.

"We're honest and open and haven't achieved the standards we want. We have had better performances in the Champions League.

"We have a great opportunity tomorrow night to keep the season alive and keep some hope among the fans that we can achieve something special."

The England captain had reached the final of the competition during his time at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, losing 2-0 to Liverpool. The desire to overcome the final hurdle remains, Kane said.

"When you reach a final and don't quite get over the line there is always a burning fire to get back there and go one step further," he added.

"We have an opportunity that starts with a big game tomorrow and then, if we get through, it's just a couple of games to (the final at) Wembley.

"It's in the distance at the moment and I can just try to put in my best performance and step by step we can reach our goals."

