Atletico's Simeone delighted with Mallorca win to celebrate 500 games

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (right) celebrates with Rodrigo Riquelme after scoring their second goal. — AFP

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone took time to reflect happily on his time at the club on Saturday after his side's 2-0 home win over Mallorca in La Liga, the Argentine's 500th league game in charge of the team.

Simeone, who became Atletico coach more than 13 years ago, saw his team put in a solid display as a first-half goal by winger Samuel Lino and a stoppage-time stunner from forward Antoine Griezmann secured the three points.

"I am very happy with this journey, without a doubt," Simeone told a press conference.

"Many people in the coaching staff who are no longer here helped us get to this point, many footballers who shared an idea and represented it on the pitch, leaders who are no longer here and accompanied us... It makes me very happy.

"I'll make a special section for my family... Without their support and company, this would be impossible. It has been many years giving all the love and responsibility to a club that I love very much, but we take a lot of time away from the family."

Atletico continued their impressive defensive record, having conceded a league-low 14 goals this season and keeping clean sheets in half of their 22 La Liga games.

"The teams that end up fighting for important things are the ones that concede the fewest goals," Simeone said.

"Our goal is to maintain this solidity and continue to grow in the offensive part. The team competes very well. We needed this victory, we were coming off a defeat (and a draw), a bad moment, and we had to win.

"We could have (wrapped up the points) earlier, both in the first half and in the second. These are games in which, with a 1-0, any situation can lead to a draw. Luckily, it ended with a brilliant move, a delight from Antoine to secure the victory."

The French forward has struggled with form, scoring in the league for the first time in almost two months.