Arteta backs Arsenal to beat anyone after Champions League progress

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri scores their second goal. — Reuters

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said his side could handle any opposition after progressing directly to the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 win at Girona on Wednesday.

A much-rotated Gunners side defeated the Catalan outfit with goals from Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri after falling behind to Arnaut Danjuma's first-half strike.

Arsenal, avoiding the play-off phase added this season, will play Juventus, AC Milan, Feyenoord or PSV Eindhoven in the last 16.

"Winning in this competition is very demanding but overall the team has been very consistent, regardless of all the issues they have had to face," Arteta told reporters after a fourth consecutive European victory.

"(Hopefully it breeds) more belief in that dressing room that we are a good team and we can face anyone and still perform and win games."

Neto made his Arsenal debut against Girona in goal with Arteta saying first-choice stopper David Raya was hurt.

"He certainly could not play, he is injured," explained the coach, ahead of Manchester City's impending visit to face Arsenal in the Premier League, in a key title race clash on Sunday.

Veteran Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, 35, erred for Girona's opener, with the Bournemouth loanee caught out of his box and Danjuma able to finish past him from distance.

Attacking midfielder Nwaneri led the line for Arsenal and finished brilliantly for the winner, with team-mate Mikel Merino hailing the 17-year-old starlet.

"He is ruthless, he has no fear on the pitch," Merino told TNT Sports.

"He has a really high ceiling and we are going to help him reach it."

Arteta praised the teenager for his exciting display at Montilivi.

"I'm really impressed, making his debut as a Champions League starter today and scoring the goal that he scored, especially in a very important moment," said the coach.