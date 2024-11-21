Arsenal legend Vieira named new Genoa coach

French coach Patrick Viera. — AFP

Genoa have appointed former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as their new coach, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The Frenchman has been out of work since parting ways with French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in July, having previously managed Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Genoa, hovering above the relegation zone after a lacklustre start to the season, sacked coach Alberto Gilardino on Tuesday.

Genoa have 10 points from the first 12 games of the league campaign, leaving them 17th in the standings.

Vieira, 48, began his managerial career with Manchester City's under-23 team from 2013-2015, before he took over at MLS side New York City. He then spent two-and-a-half years at Ligue 1 side Nice before moving to Palace.