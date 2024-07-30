Argentina, Morocco through to men's Olympic football knockouts

Claudio Echeverri of Argentina celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. — Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 11:14 PM

Two-time gold medallists Argentina joined Morocco and Egypt in securing their places in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic football on the final day of the group stage on Tuesday.

All four sides in Group B were tied on three points going into the last matches, but Javier Mascherano's Argentina qualified by beating Ukraine 2-0 in Lyon while Morocco eased through with a 3-0 victory against Iraq in Nice.

Morocco, winners of last year's Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, finish with the same number of goals scored and conceded as Argentina but go through as group winners because of their superior head-to-head record.

Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening game, but only after a last-gasp equaliser for the South Americans was disallowed after a VAR review and the final minutes of the game were completed in an empty stadium following crowd trouble.

Morocco will play a quarter-final tie on Friday in Paris against the runners-up in Group A, while the winners of that section will face Argentina in Bordeaux.

The United States and Guinea are also in Group A, but there is now the possibility of a showdown between Thierry Henry's French side and Argentina -- two of the leading contenders -- in the last eight.

Thiago Almada's superb strike gave Argentina the lead against Ukraine just after half-time and substitute Claudio Echeverri sealed their victory late on, following in to score after a Kevin Zenon shot was parried.

Morocco made short work of Iraq with all their goals coming in the first half.