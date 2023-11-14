Argentina legend Crespo set to take charge at UAE club Al Ain

The opening batter has emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings
Al Ain-bound Argentine coach Hernan Crespo will arrive on Monday to formally sign his contract, the UAE club said.
Crespo will succeed Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder who parted ways with Al Ain last week after just six months in charge following media reports he would be moving to Saudi Arabia.
Al Ain made the announcement on social media platform X with a video clip reviewing Crespo's career as a player and coach.
"Hernan Crespo has shone as a global star and imposed his personality as an exceptional coach. His global status and exceptional ambitions are consistent with the leader of Asian football," the club said.
Al Ain had announced earlier that they had reached an initial agreement with Crespo, Argentina's fourth-highest goal-scorer of all time with 35 goals in 64 matches.
The prolific striker played three World Cups for the South American giants and his club resume included stints at Parma, Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Chelsea after starting at River Plate in Argentina.
Crespo, 48, left Qatari champions Al-Duhail last October by mutual consent after a run of poor results and was replaced by former Paris St Germain manager Christophe Galtier.
Al Ain signed 51-year-old Schroeder last May after the departure of coach Sergei Rebrov, but media have linked the Dutch coach with Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, who have sacked Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo.
Al Ain are third in the UAE Pro League with 15 points after seven games. They trail leaders Al Wasl by two points.
They were the first team to book their place in the Asian Champions League last 16, the former winners beating Saudi Arabia's Al-Fayha 3-2 last week to maintain their perfect start to this season's continental competition.
ALSO READ:
The opening batter has emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings
Rohit Sharma’s squad will be wary of New Zealand, a team which has hurt them the most in ICC tournaments, and are unlikely to drop their guard
American Andy Ogletree wins International Series Asian Tour Order of Merit for his LIV Golf Tour Ticket for 2024
Sri Lanka played in fits and starts t while Bangladesh could not shrug off the mediocrity in which they were mired
Salloum and Conneely win invitational nine-hole tournament to mark the inauguration of the floodlights at the venue
Pavon’s third round effort moved him to 13 under and into pole position for his maiden DP World Tour win
The defending champions title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches
India are seeking a ninth straight victory at the tournament to maintain their 100 percent record