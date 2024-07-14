Argentina face Colombia in quest to make Copa America history

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul during a training session. — Reuters

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 12:34 PM

Argentina will be battling for a record-breaking 16th Copa America title when they face Colombia in Florida on Sunday (Monday, 4 am UAE Time) , where a victory would boost the defending champions past Uruguay as the most successful team in the tournament's history.

Having already secured the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022, Argentina are on the cusp of a historic treble.

The only comparable achievement in international football is Spain's back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, punctuated by a World Cup victory in 2010.

"We always try to play the same way," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said.

"The DNA of this team is the same, and that is the most important thing. We will try to win the final. Our way of playing football will not change, but it is clear the final is always special."

Colombia, on the other hand, are hoping to clinch their first Copa America title in 23 years, with their only title coming in 2001 when they were the hosts.

They made it to the final with a 1-0 victory over Uruguay, despite Daniel Munoz's red card and carry a 28-match unbeaten streak into the final, with their last defeat dating back to February 2022 against Argentina.

"We know who our opponent is, but we need to be motivated and we need to understand that it’s a different match," Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said.