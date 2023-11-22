Argentina coach Scaloni contemplates walking away from job a year after winning World Cup

The 35-year-old from India finished at 24-under par 260 to ualifies for LIV Golf Promotions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club next month
Argentina's World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni made the stunning admission that he was contemplating walking away from his position after his team achieved the rare feat of beating Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.
Scaloni's shocking pronouncement about his future came out of nowhere during his press conference at the Maracana Stadium, where Argentina had beaten their rivals 1-0 to stay top of the South American qualifying standings for the 2026 World Cup.
"Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well ... I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time," Scaloni, who took no questions, said in his opening remarks.
"These players have given a lot to the coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I'm going to do.
"It's not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it's complicated to keep going and it's complicated to keep winning.
"These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards."
The 45-year-old took over as manager in 2018 and led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 -- their first major trophy since the 1986 World Cup -- before the Albiceleste landed their third global title in Qatar last year.
His captain Lionel Messi retired from the international game in 2016 before returning to reassume the huge burden of expectation of success from a country where football has been likened to a religion.
"We are sure and hope that Scaloni will continue," Argentina defender Cristian Romero told reporters.
"Let's see now he will have time to think, he didn't say anything in the dressing room about it. We will try to convince him."
The 35-year-old from India finished at 24-under par 260 to ualifies for LIV Golf Promotions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club next month
Pope and Pietzsch finish one point behind at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Well done to Rory Mcilroy for winning the 2022 – 2023 Race to Dubai and to Nicolai Hojgaard for taking home the DP World Tour Championship trophy.
The DP World Tour's Sustainability Project Manager said students were invited to go behind the scenes at the DP World Tour Championship where they were briefed on the variety of roles on offer within the golf industry
Dubai-based Kristyna Napoleaova finishes tied sixth on the Ladies European Tour
The Englishman narrowly missed equalling a DP World Tour Championship record of 13-under 59 but tied a European tour record by making nine consecutive birdies on the back nine
‘I'm back on track but on On Sunday I just need to be patient and play my best on every shot and everything will take care of itself.’
Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland match each other to stay in leader’s slipstream with 18 holes to play at Jumeirah Golf Estates showpiece