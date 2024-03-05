Ancelotti enjoying the ride despite suffering at Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. — Reuters

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 7:51 PM

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is happy with his team's season so far as they lead La Liga and prepare to host RB Leipzig with a 1-0 lead in their Champions League last-16 second leg tie but the Italian said his job still involved a lot of suffering.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, the 64-year-old reflected on the personal burden that comes with being Real Madrid manager and the struggle to handle the mental challenge facing the players and staff in such a competitive environment.

"My work is more about suffering than happiness," a contemplative Ancelotti told a press conference.

"I love my job, even more at Real Madrid because it's the perfect club in the world to do what I do. But about my work as a whole, it is more about suffering because of the situations that you a manage on a daily basis.

"It's not only winning that makes you happy and despite a win there are people around you that are not happy. It could be a player that has not played... That has an impact on general happiness.

"Suffering is only yours to have. You can share happiness with others, you can't do that with the suffering. So I'm fine because of where I am and the job that I have, but I have more suffering than happiness..."

A little over two months after extending his Real Madrid contract until 2026 following months of uncertainty over his future, with Brazil's FA targeting him to take over as manager, Ancelotti's Real top La Liga after one defeat in 27 matches.

Unbeaten in the Champions League as they resume their bid for a record-extending 15th European Cup triumph, Ancelotti said he was thrilled with where his team stands, despite injuries to key players like goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois plus defenders David Alaba and Eder Militao with ACL tears, but added that it will be worth nothing if they do not close the season on a high.

"We have to pursue the dream of winning this competition (Champions League). So far we have done well, but there are still two to three months to go," Ancelotti said.

"I can't reproach my team for the moment. The key point is that I have very good players. There are players who want to learn, improve and be part of this club.

"Everything you put on the table, they accept it. They give everything they can to do well and help the team."

ALSO READ: