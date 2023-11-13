AC Milan open Dubai HQ to expand operations in Mena region

Giorgio Furlani, CEO of AC Milan, with Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Ruler’s Court and Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 6:54 PM

Italian football giants AC Milan have netted a major win with the grand opening of Casa Milan Dubai, marking a pivotal moment in the club's global expansion playbook under the leadership of RedBird Capital.

As the first Italian football club to establish an office in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, Casa Milan Dubai finds its home on the 31st floor of the ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai's bustling International Financial Center.

This strategic move not only solidifies AC Milan's commitment to the UAE and the broader Middle East but positions the club at the heart of Dubai's vibrant community, surrounded by corporate offices, arts, fine dining, retail, and wellness.

Giorgio Furlani, AC Milan's CEO, expressed his enthusiasm, emphasising that Casa Milan Dubai is more than just an office space — it's a testament to the club's ambition to foster a robust global football community.

"Casa Milan Dubai will be our home away from home, a place where our values and passion for football will continue to thrive," Furlani said.

This expansion is not merely symbolic; it's a strategic move to deepen ties with key stakeholders, including long-standing partners such as Emirates and SIRO.

The Rossoneri aim to make Casa Milan Dubai the hub for its operations and initiatives in the Middle East, connecting with a fanbase exceeding 35 million in the Middle East and Africa.

Beyond establishing a presence, AC Milan is strategically tapping into the Middle East's burgeoning passion for football. The club plans to invest in the region's football development, with a focus on the next generation of fans and players. This includes an expansion of its successful Academy programme, building on the success of the longest-running AC Milan Academy in Kuwait, which has engaged over 5,000 young talents in the past 15 years.

To celebrate Casa Milan Dubai's grand opening, AC Milan collaborated with Emirati Award-winning filmmaker Nāyla al-Khāja, creating a compelling video that transcends borders.

This collaboration underscores AC Milan's modern identity, blending sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and fashion into a dynamic brand with international appeal.

With a rich history spanning 123 years and a global fanbase exceeding 500 million enthusiasts, AC Milan's move into Dubai is a thrilling new chapter in the club's growth story.

ALSO READ: