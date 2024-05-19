Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City make Premier League history

Manchester City's Rodri celebrates scoring their third goal. — Reuters

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 9:34 PM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 9:47 PM

Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth straight English top flight title with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday to pip rivals Arsenal on the final day of a thrilling Premier League season.

Two glorious early goals from league player of the season Phil Foden created a party atmosphere in the sunshine at the Etihad Stadium, before a stunning bicycle kick from Mohammed Kudus before half-time brought West Ham briefly into the game.

But Rodri sealed the victory with a low 59th minute shot from outside the area, giving Pep Guardiola's side a phenomenal sixth title in seven years. Fans danced in their seats, belting out: "Champions again!" and "Are you watching Arsenal?"

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.