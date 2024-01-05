Football legends set to light up Sharjah’s 'Week of the Stars' spectacle

Sharjah’s Week of the Stars kicks off January 10 - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 12:34 PM

Several renowned football legends will be seen in action during Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’ a premier event featuring over 200 athletes which will be held from Wednesday, January 10 to 13.

Former stars Carles Puyol, Francesco Totti, Fabio Cannavaro, Seedorf, and Shevchenko are among the 23 greats who will compete at the ‘Night of the Stars’, the ‘Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament’.

The inaugural festival, which is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, will also feature a ‘Legends Padel Tour’.

Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), next week’s extravaganza marks a significant leap in the emirate's developmental journey, particularly in the tourism and sports sectors.

Several sports lengends will participate3 in the festival. - Supplied photo

The event encompasses tourist excursions, friendly matches, and competitions at Sharjah’s prime landmarks, showcasing the emirate's extensive tourist and entertainment offerings to global sports icons.

On January 10, the Legends Padel Tour, featuring 16 distinguished international football stars and legends, will commence at the World Padel Academy in Sharjah, arranged by the SCTDA.

The event’s finale at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club will see the legends join 185 leading footgolf players to compete for a prize pool of $30,000 in the 'Sharjah International Footgolf Championship' from January 11-13.

The championship is considered the most significant event of its kind globally for its scale and public engagement and promises to attract a wide international audience.

The showpiece event, the ‘Night of the Stars’ on January 12, will feature a friendly football match featuring 23 elite international retired football stars and legends, including. It will be held at the Sharjah Sports Club stadium.

On the launch of Sharjah’s Week of the Stars, Khaled Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, underscored the symbiotic relationship between sports and tourism as vital to the development of host countries staging international events. He noted that it highlights the destinations and attractions that draw visitors from around the world.

“Organizing Sharjah’s Week of the Stars aligns with the authorities’ vision to merge attractive elements into an ecosystem that elevates Sharjah's global tourism and development status,” said Al Midfa. “The emirate, known for its cultural richness, diverse tourism from eco-friendly to desert adventures, and historical landmarks and heritage, introduces global audiences to its high-standard, comprehensive tourism through this event.

"We are confident that this championship will attract the attention of millions of sports enthusiasts and fans, especially since some of the biggest international names in sports will compete in Sharjah. Their presence will support SCTDA’s efforts to attract more visitors and tourists to explore the emirate and learn about its achievements, landmarks, and tourist destinations."

Sharjah’s inaugural Footgolf Tournament has attracted over 130 players from 21 nations who will compete for a prize pool of $40,000. Concurrently, the authority will host a thrilling padel-tennis tournament featuring 16 former football stars at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa.