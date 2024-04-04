Floodlit Par 3 at Montgomerie Golf Club reopens with enhanced features

The new Par 3 and enhanced practice facilities at Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai opens for play on Friday. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 1:01 PM

The new-look Par 3 golf course at Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai, will reopen for play on Friday.

The re-designed Par 3 was undertaken by European Golf Design (EGD), and led by Gary Johnston who has also designed and worked on Dubai Hills Golf Club.

Construction was undertaken by local Dubai golf specialists Desert Group with lighting fixtures by Musco Lighting.

Jordan Fairweather, Cluster Director of Agronomy, said of the project: “The new Par 3 course and enhanced practice facilities will provide the golfer, greater practice options on a new and fresh layout which has had sustainability in mind from the onset of the project.

“A new salt-tolerant variety of Bermuda grass has been used throughout the facility, along with new LED lighting.”

Adam Dutson, Cluster Director of Golf said: “Exciting upgrades have been made to our facility, particularly catering to individuals keen on starting the game or honing their short game skills. “Introducing our latest additions; a state-of-the-art academy short game facility and a premium chipping complex, available for both members and guests alike.

“These enhancements ensure accessibility to all, emphasising our commitment to providing exceptional amenities for golf enthusiasts of every level,” Dutson added. “Whether you're a seasoned member or a first-time visitor, our brand-new Par 3 and practice facilities offer unparalleled opportunities to refine your skills and enjoy the game to its fullest potential.”

The Par 3 has nine holes, with each hole measuring between 64 yards and 100 yards and a total of 616 yards playing at a Par 27.

The cost of just playing the Par 3 is Dhs 150 and to use the Par 3 and all the Practice facilities is Dhs 250.

For further information Visit: www.montgomeriegolfclubdubai.com

