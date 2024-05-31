Fleetwood to host American Junior Golf Association events in the Middle East and Europe

Tommy Fleetwood at his TFA Academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates hosting some junior golfers.- Supplied photo

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 5:44 PM

The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) has revealed a promising new partnership with Dubai-based golfer, Tommy Fleetwood who will support three International Pathway Series events annually in the Middle East and Europe, in a bid to bring more opportunities to top international juniors who want to attend college and earn their way into AJGA tournaments.

“It’s a great privilege to be hosting the UAE’s first AJGA events,” said Tommy Fleetwood. “The Tommy Fleetwood Academy has gone from strength to strength over the last eighteen months thanks to our partner DP World and the DP World Golf Performance Centre.

“Their support of these three events in the UAE now bridges the link between junior golfers and elite amateurs, giving everyone in the region a chance at every level, whether that’s starting golf for the first time or playing in a professional tournament.

“The AJGA series is a globally recognized pathway for elite amateur golfers to progress and compete at the highest level and we are so proud to be announcing this partnership,” Fleetwood added.

Fleetwood is a seven-time DP World Tour winner and is currently ranked No. 13 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The 2023 Ryder Cup winner has had an impressive year so far, with a career-high tied third at The Masters and a brilliant win at the Dubai Invitational. Fleetwood looks to continue his success as the year continues.

“We are excited to partner with Tommy and Clare Fleetwood and everything they stand for,” said Jason Etzen, AJGA Chief Business Officer. “The Fleetwoods’ goals align with the mission of the AJGA, and we are thrilled to work together to provide these juniors with an opportunity to grow and build their futures.”

One of Fleetwood’s passions is being able to give back to grassroots golf, with a major focus on the development of junior golfers of all ages. In May 2019, Fleetwood launched the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, enabling both juniors and adults to play golf, ultimately growing the game, and making it

more accessible to everyone.

Based on the success of the academy, a second academy was launched in Dubai in November 2022 with DP World as part of the DP World Golf Performance Centre, at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The program is designed to give players of all ages and levels a solid introduction to golf.

Daniel Van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer of Group Communications, DP World said: “The AJGA and Tommy partnership is an important initiative, and we are proud to continue investing and working with Tommy, who is a passionate advocate of nurturing and growing the game’s future stars, for the betterment of golf and sport more broadly.