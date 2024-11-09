Gonzalez overcomes bogeys to win OMA Emirates Monthly Medal in association with Unique Holding

Young Emile Gonzalvez (R) with Mason Geddes, from Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Youngster Emile Gonzalvez showcased remarkable golfing talent, winning the November edition of the OMA Emirates Monthly Medal, in association with Unique Holding, with an impressive net score of 69.

Gonzalvez (5), started with a bogey on the first hole, but quickly found his rhythm, posting a bogey-par-birdie run from holes 7 to 9 to make the turn in 37. However, three bogeys on holes 10, 12, and 13 left him at four over par as he stepped onto the 14th tee.

Undeterred, he finished strong with three pars and birdies on both the 17th and 18th holes, signing for a total score of 74 on the 6,978-yard, par 72 layout.

The lowest gross score of 74 was recorded by Iain Selkirk, Kevin Moore, and Gonzalvez.

Ian Taverner (15) claimed the Division 2 prize with a net score of 71.

Unique Holding, the supporting sponsor of the Monthly Medals, signed a partnership with Dubai Golf in June 2024. This agreement spans 18 months and covers five Dubai Golf & VIYA Golf UAE clubs: Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Creek Golf Resort, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

The value that Unique Holding brings to these events is the provision of enhanced prizes for the winners.

Results

Overall

Gonzalvez (5) 69.

Neil (11) 69.

Selkirk (3) 71.

Miller (12) 71.

Taverner (15) 71.

Mason (16) 71.

Gross

Selkirk 74.

Moore 74. Gonzaelvez 74. Handicap 12 and below (Div 1) Gonzalvez (5) 69. Neil (11) 69. Selkirk (3) 71. Miller (12) 71. Handicap 13 and above (Div 2) Taverner (15) 71. Mason (16) 71.

Bhatia (14) 72.