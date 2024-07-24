Five Australian water polo players test positive for Covid-19

French water polo players in the Olympic village on Wednesday. — Reuters

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:50 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:51 PM

Five Australian women's water polo players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Paris Games, the country's Olympic team chief Anna Meares said on Wednesday.

Meares added that the cases were confined to the water polo team.

"There have been five athletes in total who have tested positive," Meares told a press conference.

"There is training this afternoon. And again, if those five athletes are feeling well enough to train, they will and they are following all the protocols that we have. I can confirm that the whole of the water polo team has been tested as well.

"They've been wearing their masks, they're isolating from other team members when they're not training, they're not going into the high-volume areas of the allotment, like the gym and the performance pantry, and more broadly, we have our respiratory illnesses protocol in place."