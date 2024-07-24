Five Australian water polo players test positive for Covid-19

The American rapper will carry the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis, the underprivileged northern Paris suburb that is home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium
Five Australian women's water polo players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Paris Games, the country's Olympic team chief Anna Meares said on Wednesday.
Meares added that the cases were confined to the water polo team.
"There have been five athletes in total who have tested positive," Meares told a press conference.
"There is training this afternoon. And again, if those five athletes are feeling well enough to train, they will and they are following all the protocols that we have. I can confirm that the whole of the water polo team has been tested as well.
"They've been wearing their masks, they're isolating from other team members when they're not training, they're not going into the high-volume areas of the allotment, like the gym and the performance pantry, and more broadly, we have our respiratory illnesses protocol in place."
Paris 2024 is meant to be the first post-pandemic summer Olympics, after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, postponed by a year due to Covid, were held largely without spectators.
