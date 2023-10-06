Fitchet, Spring and Eun off to a flyer in The Senior Champions Tour

Winners of The Senior Champions Tour with co-founder Vijay Vasu (Front). - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 12:18 AM Last updated: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 1:48 PM

A full field competed in the season opener of The Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) at The Els Club, Dubai.

The format was 18-Holes Individual Stableford with Handicap Index being operative in a 1 pm shotgun start.

Division A (11.8 and under) was won by George Fitchet with a score of 36 points.

Winner of Division B went to Corey Spring with the best score of the day: 39 points, and the Gross Division was won by Joon Eun with a 75.

Vijay Vasu, Co-Founder of The Senior Champions Tour of Golf & Co, the organisers, said at the Prize Presentation: ‘We are delighted to have the 2023 - 2024 TSCT fifth season up and running.

"Thank you to all the players as well as the loyal sponsors that make the Tour happen: Fosroc, RSA Global, Bisdesk.com, BMW AGMC, GolfTec, Egolf Megastore, De Luca and sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

"It is especially gratifying to welcome four new members to the Tour this week – we hope they had fun and we look forward to seeing them participate in future events." he added.

The Prize Presentation was concluded by an entertaining Q&A session presented by Palm Tees, all about their UAE recycling eco-initiative involving Palm Tree waste and their journey to date as a UAE start-up as primarily a CSR project.

Co-Founder of Palm Tees, Luke Roebuck was in the hot seat and all present left with a gift of a Palm Tees pack.

The next tournament on the TSCT schedule is at Arabian Ranches Golf Club on Wednesday 25th October, 2023.

The TSTC Order of Merit 2023 – 2024 is now running with ‘money can’t buy’ Pro-Am places presented to the winners for various Pro-Ams that are hosted in the UAE on both the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour, courtesy of the EGF.

The Senior Champions Tour is open to all amateur golfers, both men and ladies over the age of 50, resident in the UAE who hold a recognized and approved EGF Handicaps. For further information Visit www.tstc.ae For further information on Palm Tees, Visit www.PalmTees.ae

Results (Stableford)

Division A (11.8 and under).

G. Fitchet 36 points.

P. Deeb 35 points.

Division B (11.9 and above).

C. Spring 39 points.

A. Shah 35 points (Countback).

Gross Winner; J. Eun 75.

Super Senior: K. Alom 33 points.

Ladies: S. Gandhi 30 points (Countback).

Guest Division: J. Paul 23 points.

Straightest Drive: Hole 1: R. Khanna.

Nearest the Pin: Hole 4: G. Ber.

Nearest The Pin: Hole 11: R. Bonnici.

Nearest The Pin: Hole 3: S. Gandhi.