First Palestinian Olympic boxer defiant despite debut loss

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 7:33 PM

Palestinian boxer Waseem Abu Sal, who wore a shirt depicting children being bombed for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, vowed to bounce back after suffering a unanimous points defeat Sunday.

Swedish fighter Nebil Ibrahim eliminated Abu Sal in the 57-kg preliminary round but the Palestinian athlete said he already had his eye on the next Olympics in 2028.

The 20-year-old was the first Palestinian boxer to participate in the Olympics.

"I am sorry I will not raise the flag for Palestine on the podium. I wanted to have a medal but God willing, I will not be stopped here. The journey will continue for four years," he told reporters.

"The Olympic Games are already a victory for Palestine," he added.

Abu Sal received a rapturous reception from the crowd at the North Paris Arena outside the capital, who chanted "Waseem, Waseem" during the bout.

Judges however scored the first round to Ibrahim, who landed several left jabs and hooks, plus one right uppercut that shook the Palestinian fighter.

Abu Sal was then caught again by two powerful left hooks from the Swede, who was unanimously adjudged to have won the second round as well.

The Palestinian fell to the canvas after missing a wild hook in the third round and again struggled to land any meaningful punches. He was docked a point for wrestling his opponent to the ground.

He sank to his knees in apparent prayer at the end of the bout, which was given unanimously in favour of Ibrahim.

The two boxers embraced at the end as the crowd cheered Abu Sal out of the stadium.

Abu Sal was one of two flag-bearers for the Palestinian delegation during the rain-soaked river parade along the Seine on Friday.

His white shirt had embroidered images of warplanes dropping missiles over children playing sport.