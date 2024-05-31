Fingers crossed as Dubai-born Josh Hill bids to qualify for the US Open at 'golf's longest day'

‘In G4D, elite performance is only sometimes about low scores, it is always about achieving one’s potential’, says Bennett
Dubai-born Josh Hill, currently studying on a golf scholarship at the University of Tennessee, is just one step away from qualifying for next month’s US Open, the third golf Major of the year.
Josh is in the field alongside 68 other golfers, both pros and amateurs, who are either exempt from Local Qualifying or have come through the Locals. The tournament will be played at the Golf Club of Georgia on Monday, June.
The 124th US Open will take place at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club over Course No. 2, from June, 13-16.
Josh commented: “I’m excited to be in the Final Qualifying of the US Open on Monday. My game is in good shape – so fingers crossed I will play well.
“It has been a long road back from my injury and the confidence has started to return with the long increased intensity of training.”
There are 10 Final Qualifying Rounds, one held in Canada and the others in the US.
Josh shot a four under par 68 at the Robert Jones Golf Trail and Silver Lakes, Alabama in the Local Qualifying rounds to progress to the final round
Josh tees off his first round at 9.31 am with 36 holes being played on one day.
The number of qualifying spots available will be announced on the day to complement those players exempt already. It is traditionally referred to as ‘Golf’s Longest Day.’
Also in the field at the Golf Club of Georgia is recently turned professional, 23-year-old Christo Lamprech (RSA) the former British Amateur champion and leading amateur in The Open 2023 who played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy, representing South Africa, along with Hudson Swafford as well as winner of the 2023 Asian Tour Order of Merit LIV Golf’s Andy Ogletree and 2013 US PGA champion Jason Dufner
After the US Open Final Qualifier, Josh will fly straight to play in the St Andrews Links Trophy from June 7-9 and then onto The Amateur Championship on June 17-22 which is being held at Ballyliffin GC, Ireland.
At The Amateur 288 entries will play two rounds of Strokeplay to determine the top 64 players and ties who advance to a Matchplay format and are seeded by qualifying scores.
Matches are all over 18 holes with the Final match over 36 holes.
Notables in the qualifying field also include a pair of golfers representing Jumeirah Golf Estates, Oscar Craig and Sam Mullane who are joined by Saudi Arabia’s Khaled Attiah (KSA), Egypt’s Issa Abou El Ela Welshman James Nash and England’s Kipp Ropert, the number one player on the WR4GD Rankings.
