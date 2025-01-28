Fighters hail impact of UAE National MMA Championship

The event featured bouts in the adults and Youth A (for athletes aged 16 to 17) categories, offering a glimpse into the future of mixed martial arts in the UAE. — Supplied photo

The first edition of the UAE National MMA Championship continued to deliver excitement and fierce competition on its second and final day at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event featured bouts in the adults’ and Youth A (for athletes aged 16 to 17) categories, offering a glimpse into the future of mixed martial arts in the UAE.

The Youth A category showcased exceptional skills, technical discipline, and tactical responsiveness, underscoring the potential of young athletes. Meanwhile, the adults’ category brought intense and thrilling matches, raising the overall level of the championship and underlining its role in developing athletes, refining their abilities, and inspiring them to achieve greater milestones.

Omar Al Raisi of Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club was delighted with his victory in the Youth A category, 56 kg.

“Winning the gold medal in this championship is a proud moment for me. It reflects the hard work and determination I put in during the preparation period. The matches were tough, but I managed to overcome the challenges through focus and the excellent support of the technical staff. This medal is just the start of a bigger journey, and I will continue to work hard to represent the national team in future events,” he said.

Colombian athlete Fernanda Mendez from ADMA Academy thanked the organisers for giving female fighters a wonderful platform to showcase their skills.

“This championship is a great opportunity to grow and compete at a high level. It highlights the strong support for women’s sports and the increasing presence of women in the field, which strengthens our position as athletes," she said.

"My goal is to achieve the best results and continue to represent women honourably in this sport.”

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, underscored the championship’s vital role in promoting mixed martial arts across the UAE. “The diversity of participating categories fosters a comprehensive competitive environment, allowing athletes of all ages and experience levels to benefit from the opportunities provided by this championship,” he said. “We are committed to creating pathways for youth to develop their talents and represent the UAE at their best in international competitions. By organising such championships, we reinforce the UAE’s reputation as a leading destination for combat sports development in the region.” Antonio Inacio, Shabab Al Ahli Club coach, highlighted the significance of the championship as a platform for growth. “This event serves as an excellent start to the season and is shaping up to be one of the strongest national championships, featuring a top-tier group of talented athletes," Inacio said. "The championship provides an invaluable development opportunity, allowing athletes to test themselves against high-performance standards.”