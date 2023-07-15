Fast-starting New Zealand stun world champions South Africa in Rugby Championship

All Blacks on course to retain the trophy after making an explosive start to their campaign in Auckland on Saturday

Mark Telea of New Zealand runs twith he ball during the Rugby Championship Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday. - AFP

By APP Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 10:26 PM

New Zealand are on course to retain The Rugby Championship trophy after making an explosive start in their 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a last-minute try by No. 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez lifted Argentina past Australia 34-31 in a dramatic finish to a match the Wallabies thought they had.

Recalled winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored from a 95-meter intercept try with five minutes remaining to put Australia ahead 31-27.

Two months before the Rugby World Cup kicks off, the All Blacks grabbed early tries by Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell to dominate early on.

Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe crossed as the Springboks fought back in the second half before New Zealand's Will Jordan and Richie Mo'unga touched down late tries.

Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith grabbed the visitors' third try just before the final whistle.

With the championship reduced to three rounds, the All Blacks are set to retain the title, sitting top of the table having thumped Argentina 41-12 in their opening match.

"There were a lot of swings and roundabouts in the game, but the way we came through the challenges was something to be proud of," said New Zealand coach Ian Foster.

"We stung them at the start with the tempo we played at."

New Zealand captain Sam Cane saw a step up in performance from the away win in Argentina.

"We're pleased to see improvement from last week, but we know we've still got a way to go from where we want to be," he said.

The skipper played down the neck injury which saw him miss the second half: "It was just a precautionary measure."

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber said the world champions were punished for a poor opening spell.

"You can't start like that. You can't give away so many penalties and errors," he added.

"I am proud of the way the guys came back in the second half, but we let it slip in the first 20 minutes."

New Zealand dominated the opening half to lead 20-3 at the break.