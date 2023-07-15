Fast-starting New Zealand stun world champions South Africa in Rugby Championship

Allrounder likely to challenge 'out of form' opening batter David Warner for a spot in Australia's line-up for the fourth Test which starts on Wednesday
New Zealand are on course to retain The Rugby Championship trophy after making an explosive start in their 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland on Saturday.
Meanwhile, a last-minute try by No. 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez lifted Argentina past Australia 34-31 in a dramatic finish to a match the Wallabies thought they had.
Recalled winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored from a 95-meter intercept try with five minutes remaining to put Australia ahead 31-27.
Two months before the Rugby World Cup kicks off, the All Blacks grabbed early tries by Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell to dominate early on.
Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe crossed as the Springboks fought back in the second half before New Zealand's Will Jordan and Richie Mo'unga touched down late tries.
Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith grabbed the visitors' third try just before the final whistle.
With the championship reduced to three rounds, the All Blacks are set to retain the title, sitting top of the table having thumped Argentina 41-12 in their opening match.
"There were a lot of swings and roundabouts in the game, but the way we came through the challenges was something to be proud of," said New Zealand coach Ian Foster.
"We stung them at the start with the tempo we played at."
New Zealand captain Sam Cane saw a step up in performance from the away win in Argentina.
"We're pleased to see improvement from last week, but we know we've still got a way to go from where we want to be," he said.
The skipper played down the neck injury which saw him miss the second half: "It was just a precautionary measure."
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber said the world champions were punished for a poor opening spell.
"You can't start like that. You can't give away so many penalties and errors," he added.
ALSO READ
"I am proud of the way the guys came back in the second half, but we let it slip in the first 20 minutes."
New Zealand dominated the opening half to lead 20-3 at the break.
Allrounder likely to challenge 'out of form' opening batter David Warner for a spot in Australia's line-up for the fourth Test which starts on Wednesday
Also included are last year's Federation Cup gold medal winning discus thrower Kirpal Singh and 2020 National women's 59kg champion lifter Erra Deexitha
The Tests will be preceded by a three-match T20 series and will be followed by three ODIs in the Freedom Series
The 20-year-old phenomenon will now face a battle of the generations against the 36-year-old seven-time champion
Tunisian is hoping to go one better than 2022 where she finished runner-up to Elena Rybakina in a bid to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title
Polish Ineos Grenadiers rider Michal Kwiatkowski wins 13th stage on French national holiday
The second seeded Serb, who has never lost at the All England Club, is now just one win away from making tennis history as the most successful men's player in terms of major trophies
The golfer from Northern Ireland was reportedly offered his own team on the breakaway circuit