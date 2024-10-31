Verstappen under scrutiny in defence of reputation and title in Sao Paulo

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the Mexico GP on Sunday. — Reuters

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen will be a focus of intensified scrutiny this weekend when he seeks to defend his reputation and his lead in the drivers' world championship at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

After being penalised twice for his wayward driving, notably forcing nearest title rival Lando Norris of McLaren off the track, in Mexico, Red Bull's series leader arrives at Interlagos with a 47-point lead, but widespread criticism ringing in his ears.

In the aftermath of the first two races in a triple-header, the 27-year-old Dutchman has been slammed as "dangerous", told by Norris that he "got what he had coming to him" and been compared, by former world champion Damon Hill to Wacky Races' cartoon series villain Dick Dastardly.

His response was to complain about the performance of his car and the inconsistency of race stewards' decisions in what he sees as an over-regulated sport that saw a drivers' meeting last Friday call for revised guidelines on overtaking moves.

"I just drive how I think I have to drive," said Verstappen. "Last week, it was all right, this week a 20-seconds penalty. I'm not going to cry about it and I'm also not going to share my opinion. The biggest problem I have is that it was a bad day in terms of race pace."

His attitude to a widespread outcry at his tactic of braking late to ensure he leads at the apex of a corner at the expense of running off track and taking a rival with him won him few friends ahead of one of the most fevered and atmospheric events.

According to Mercedes' George Russell, the drivers were 19 of 20 in favour of a regulation change to end a tactic that Hill, the 1996 champion, said enables Verstappen to use his car as a weapon.

Hill told a Sky Sports podcast: "The footage is very clear. He made no attempt to back off and make the corner and leave room for Lando. It was simply a case of 'you are not coming through'.

"The second move was just daft. He accelerated to the apex and drove Lando off the track and Lando didn't have much option."

Twice a winner in Brazil, where he finished ahead of Norris last year, Verstappen this time will be seeking a first win in 11 Grands Prix dating back to Spain in June, his worst run in four years.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen talks to press after the Mexico GP. — Reuters

According to his father Jos Verstappen, it is unlikely his son will change his style. "Max has to drive the way he wants," the former F1 driver told De Telegraaf. "He has to do this because the car is not good enough and he is doing everything he can to win the title.