Norris admits 'probably too late' for Formula One title dream

McLaren's Lando Norris during press conference ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. — Reuters

McLaren's Lando Norris said on Wednesday he has acquired the experience to challenge for a Formula One world championship but it is "probably too late" to stop Max Verstappen taking a fourth consecutive title this weekend.

The British driver requires a minimum of three more points than Red Bull's three-time champion at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix to keep his title hopes alive.

Las Vegas is the first of a triple-header finale to the season which ends in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"It's been the first time that we've had a chance to fight at the front," said Norris.

"We've not been able to do that for the past six years and this has been our and my first opportunity.

"I was definitely not at the level I needed to be at the beginning of the year, but since the summer break I feel I've done a very good job and performed very well, by far some of my best.

"I'm not completely happy with what I've done, but for the first time I feel I have got what it takes. I wasn't outright ready to go up against Red Bull and Max. I think I am now, but it is probably too late," the 25-year-old added.