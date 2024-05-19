E-Paper

Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third in the seventh round of the season

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 6:52 PM

Max Verstappen held off McLaren's Lando Norris to clinch his third consecutive Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday and extend his lead in the world championship.

The Red Bull three-time world champion had to be at his very coolest to hold off a ferocious attack in the closing laps to edge Norris by only seven-tenths of a second.


Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third in the seventh round of the season.

