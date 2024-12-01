Max Verstappen captures ninth win of season in Qatar

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Qatar Grand Prix. — Reuters

Max Verstappen won his ninth race of the season on Sunday at the Qatar Grand Prix, which was marked by a key penalty and three appearances by the safety car.

The Dutchman started one place off the pole after a penalty in qualifying but quickly took control.

Sunday's race slowed almost as soon as it began, with a safety car coming out on the first of 57 laps due to an incident involving Nico Hulkenberg.

It looked as if Lando Norris would challenge Red Bull's Verstappen, who won the season drivers' title last weekend in Las Vegas. But officials assessed a 10-second stop/go penalty, contending Norris failed to slow under a double-yellow flag, putting him out of contention.