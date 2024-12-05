F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes as Ferrari vie for title

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after the Qatar Grand Prix last week. — Reuters

Lewis Hamilton bids farewell this weekend to Mercedes, the team that carried him to six world titles, as his future outfit Ferrari seek to win a first constructors' crown in 16 years.

Sunday's floodlit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks the end of an era as the Briton concludes a remarkable 12-year spell with the Silver Arrows and a 26-year association with the Mercedes brand.

Hamilton will then move on to Ferrari, where Italy hopes he can rediscover the mojo that made him the sport's most successful driver with seven titles and 105 wins before hitting a trough of frustration in the current 'ground effect' era.

This has seen Red Bull return to dominate with Max Verstappen winning four consecutive drivers' titles, even if this season saw them decline, a fall that sees McLaren hanging on to a 21-point lead on Ferrari entering the season-ending race.

McLaren -- Hamilton's first F1 home -- have not won the teams' title since 1998 while Ferrari's last success came in 2008, since when Mercedes and Red Bull have dominated.

Despite his travails in recent weeks, notably in Brazil and Qatar, Hamilton will leave Mercedes feeling conflicting emotions.

"It is a celebration of everything we have achieved," said team boss Toto Wolff of the finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.

"We will honour an unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi and then visit Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart and both Brixworth and Brackley... Lewis will always be part of our family."

He added that before Hamilton's final visits to the outfit's various centres, the "entire team wants to add one more highlight to the reel.

"Nothing is going to take away 12 incredible years. That's the memory, not a season of races that were particularly bad."

Ferrari offered Hamilton a contract until 2026, which Mercedes were not prepared to do, giving him a continued platform not only to bid for an unprecedented eighth title, but also to promote diversity and inclusion.

For Hamilton, a Ferrari title success on Sunday could be a perfect prelude to his move and help erase his recent tantrums and comments about ending races and the season early.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur declared he is not at all worried by Hamilton claiming he has lost his speed.

"Have a look at the 50 laps he did in Vegas. Starting P10, finishing on the gearbox of Russell. No, I'm not worried."

Hamilton, who will be 40 in January, is determined to "rise again" and make his mark.

"I'm still standing," he said. "It's not how you fall, it's how you get back up."

Carlos Sainz, whose seat he is set to take, will also be seeking a happy exit as he and Charles Leclerc bid to overturn McLaren's lead.

"Twenty-one points requires a perfect weekend from Ferrari and a bad weekend from McLaren," said Sainz.