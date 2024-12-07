Abu Dhabi F1 GP: Lando Norris takes pole position

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris drives during the qualifying session. — AFP

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris took the pole position for Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race with a fantastic performance in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri was in second place in qualiyfying while Carlos Sainz took the third place in the final Grand Prix of the 2024 season.

Lando Norris drives at the Yas Marina Circuit. — AFP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has already clinched the drivers’ world title with a fifth-place finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month.

This was the Dutch driver’s fourth straight world title.

Remarkably, the first of his four world titles also came in Abu Dhabi in 2021 when he overcame the challenge of Hamilton in a dramatic season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

Hamilton was bidding to become the first driver in history to win eight world titles.

The Briton has struggled for consistency since the thrilling battle in 2021 at Abu Dhabi as Verstappen has gone on to completely the dominate the F1 circuit.

On Saturday, a broken plastic bollard on the track ruined Hamilton’s qualifying round as the Briton could only earn the 18th position

Having won the Abu Dhabi Grand prix five times, he would have hoped for the perfect finish to his Mercedes career at Yas Marina. But it’s mission impossible for Hamilton with the 18th place being his lowest qualifying position in Abu Dhabi. "I messed that lap up big time, guys. That was bad, man," Hamilton said over the team radio. (More to follow) ALSO READ: Love for cars and music brings couple from Kyrgyzstan to Abu Dhabi GP How Norway's popular dance group stole the limelight in Abu Dhabi GP