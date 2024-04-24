F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 promises a never before-race weekend

Yas Marina Circuit. - Instagram

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 3:33 PM

Ethara, the organisers of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 are gearing up to deliver a bigger and more exhilarating race weekend than ever before, as Formula One is set for its biggest season amid the sport's exponential global growth.

The region’s largest sport and entertainment weekend continues to grow year on year, becoming a cornerstone of the region's tourism and leisure sectors.

As the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix celebrates its 16th edition, the iconic event has become a catalyst for the flourishing tourism and leisure industries in the region, drawing visitors from all corners of the globe to experience the electrifying atmosphere and unparalleled hospitality that Abu Dhabi has to offer.

The #AbuDhabiGP 2023 weekend saw a record-breaking attendance of 170,000 fans enjoying the action at Yas Marina Circuit, with 65% of guests coming from outside the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to build a loyal and passionate fanbase,

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to build a loyal and passionate fanbase, with around half of the 2023 race weekend’s guests having attended a previous edition in recent years. There has also been a noticeable shift in visitors’ demographics, with a more diversified audience brought on by increased demand from younger fans and female racegoers.

Abu Dhabi pursues to strengthen its position as a hub for major sporting, entertainment, and cultural events, in line with its strategic vision of economic diversification. In 2023, the event's influence was indisputable, with a total weekend expenditure of AED 1.165 billion, further cementing Abu Dhabi's reputation as a truly global hub for tourism and leisure.

Meanwhile, the popularity of Formula 1 continues to soar both regionally and internationally. During the 2023 season, the sport saw over 5.9 million fans attend its 23 race weekends – a 43% increase compared to 2018 – with this year’s record-setting calendar featuring 24 races across 21 countries.

A further enhancement to the fan experience will allow racegoers to run the iconic Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday 5 December ahead of the season finale.

The inaugural Run #AbuDhabiGP reinforces Ethara’s commitment to healthy and active community initiatives, building on their regular weekly TrainYAS activity which has seen over 1 million people run, walk, or cycle the iconic track since its inception.

Fans will once more get access to the circuit for their chosen race weekend day, that evening’s Yasalam After-Race Concert, as well as a complimentary one-day pass to any of Yas Island’s adventure parks during seven days, including Ferrari World Yas Island, Sea World Yas Island, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Waterworld.

This is part of the Yas All In programme, which drew an impressive 19,000 visitors to Yas Island’s theme parks and 5,500 visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi during race week in 2023, underlining the UAE capital’s growing prominence as an elite tourist and sporting destination.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, commented: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to bring together the excitement of motor racing’s top competitors and some of the world’s biggest music stars, setting the benchmark as the region’s largest sporting and entertainment experience, combined with unique leisure offerings across the race weekend”.

“Ethara is set once again to deliver a full calendar of award-winning events and is ready once more to bring incredible spectacles to our fans and deliver on our brand promise of making moments that matter.

“Yas Island and Abu Dhabi are setting higher standards than ever before, attracting thousands of international visitors to this regional hub looking for a combination of tourism and major sporting and entertainment events,” he added.

James Craven, President, of Live Nation Middle East, said "Live Nation is thrilled to collaborate with Ethara in crafting an unforgettable post-race entertainment experience for this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix."

Organisers encourage F1 and entertainment fans to book their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets before the end of April to enjoy Yasalam Early-Bird offers, including exclusive early access and discounts of up to 30% on Yasalam After-Race Concert Golden Circle Upgrade; this offer is already applicable for fans who have purchased their tickets.

With more exciting announcements to come in due course, fans can secure their seat at the region’s biggest sports and entertainment event from 6 - 8 December on Yas Island at: www.abudhabigp.com