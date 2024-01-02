Exciting news! More qualifying opportunities as Race to Georgia aligns with Emirates Golf Federation

Last year’s series Category A winner, Hisham Sultan (The Els Club), who went to Georgia US and played in the World Final of the Race to Georgia, finishing second, and spent two days attending The Masters 2023 at Augusta National. = Supplied photo

There is exciting news for golfers in the New Year as the 2023 – 2024 Race to Georgia Golf Series has announced an enhanced collaboration with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

The alignment allows for the leading players in the 2023 – 2024 EGF Order of Merits to qualify for the UAE Regional Finals of the Race to Georgia.

The Race to Georgia involves a series of amateur golf qualifying events, for both men and ladies, held throughout the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and KSA where qualifiers go through to the Regional Finals.

The winners from each of the two handicap categories from the Regional Finals will win the ultimate ‘Bucket List’ prize of a one-week all-expenses paid trip to Georgia in the US to play in the Race to Georgia World Finals as well as attend The 2024 Masters for two-days as Patrons, at Augusta National.

There is a separate prize for Juniors under 21 who will instead win a custom-fitted set of top-brand golf clubs.

Keith Watson, Tournament Organiser from REZA Hygiene, said: “We are delighted to further collaborate with the EGF here in the UAE. The Race to Georgia is now getting more and more popular as our message is spreading – especially our access to our ‘Bucket List’ top prize.

“For members as well as non-members of golf clubs to be able to qualify at most of our events has certainly widened our reach, as long as they hold an official handicap.”

The UAE Regional Finals will be held at the Montgomerie Golf Club on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

The top three players from each of the following EGF Order of Merits as of February 25th 2024, will automatically qualify for the Regional Finals at the Montgomerie Golf Club:

- Top 3 Men’s Gross Division.

- Top 3 Ladies’ Gross Division

- Top 3 Junior Boy’s Gross Division.

- Top 3 Junior Girl’s Gross Division.

The Race to Georgia is sanctioned by the Bahrain Golf Association, EGF, Qatar Golf Association and Saudi Arabian Golf Federation.

It is sponsored by REZA Hygiene, Zahid Group, PAPA JOHNS, EMAAR Hospitality, dyson, Rezaroma and GOLFTEC. For further information on the event Visit: www.Race2georgia.com