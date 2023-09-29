Excitement builds for UFC 294: Makhachev - Oliveira rematch

Islam Makhachev (L) throws a leg-kick at Charles Oliveira in the lightweight championship fight at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022. - AFP File

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 4:06 PM

With less than a month to go, excitement is building ahead of UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 in Abu Dhabi.

Set to take place on October 21 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, fans headed to the UAE capital can enjoy city-wide activities throughout Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which kicks off on October 16.

The week-long MMA extravaganza will feature a range of exciting events, serving leading up to UFC 294.

Marking the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week as well as the UFC’s 30th anniversary, UFC and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have confirmed an array of activities and events.

Taking place on October 18 at Yas Mall, the official UFC Open Workouts featuring a host of the UFC 294 exponents will provide fans the opportunity to watch their training techniques up close and show support for their favourite fighters.

Islam Makhachev (2nd-C) poses for a picture with his coach Khabib Nurmagomedov (R) . - AFP File

The following afternoon, on Thursday October 19, fans will have access to the UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 press conference at Etihad Arena, where they will hear the thoughts of key fighters on the card in the lead-up to the long-awaited event.

The official UFC Ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled for October 20, providing fans a rare opportunity to experience the always-electric face-off and stare-downs at the Etihad Arena ahead of an epic showdown the following day.

Fans can further embrace the exhilarating atmosphere of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week through the UFC Fan Experience, at Yas Mall from October 16 to 22 and at Yas Bay from October 18 to 22. Both locations offer fighter Meet and Greets, and interactive experiences including the UFC Striking Challenge, the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, and much more. These immersive activations are free, open to the public, and are a must for any UFC fan.

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week also includes a Robbie Williams concert on October 18, a comedy show hosted by Andrew Schulz on October 22 and much more. Additionally, October 20 will bring two action-packed events to MMA fans, as UAE Warriors returns with a lineup of adrenaline-filled matchups at Khabib Gym and the first edition of Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship debuts at Mubadala Arena.

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week is also set to bring a diverse range of nightlife events and parties to the capital along with exclusive culinary offerings and tailored experiences at select gyms.

With the countdown to October unfolding quicker than ever, fans are encouraged to register their interest at visitabudhabi.ae to receive the latest updates and announcements.

UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 is the fifth event to be held in the UAE capital under the landmark partnership between UFC, the world’s premier MMA organisation, and DCT Abu Dhabi.