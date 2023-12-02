Euro 2024 draw: England handed soft group as powerhouses Italy and Spain drawn together

Muhammad Waseem (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22) play vital roles in well-earned win
Reigning champions Italy were placed in the same group as Spain in Saturday's draw for Euro 2024 in Hamburg, while Enland were handed a soft draw in Group C with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia.
France will come up against the Netherlands with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in the tournament's opening game on June 14 in Munich.
If England top the group and then win the last-16 tie, they could come up against Scotland, Germany, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Hungary or Switzerland.
The luck of the draw did not favour who were grouped together with Germany, who they play in the opener, and Hungary and Switzerland.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke told BBC: "First of all, it's nice to have clarity. You know who you're going to face, you know the opposition and now we can start preparing.
"It's good, you know what you're up against. Nice to open the tournament, nice to be involved in that first game and hopefully we can set the tournament off with a good match. We've got to make sure it's not about the occasion and it's about the match.
"We look forward to it, it's an exciting draw. I don't think it mattered who we were going to get, it was always going to be exciting for us. Nice to be involved in the draw process and looking forward to next summer now."
On facing Hungary and Switzerland Clarke said: "Two good teams, we'll be competitive in the matches and I'm sure they'll be competitive too. It's a good group, an evenly balanced group and I look forward to it."
Tournament takes place between 14 June and 14 July in Germany.
ALSO READ
Full draw for Euro 2024
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B
Group F: Turkey, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czech Republic
Teams in Play-off Path A: Poland, Estonia, Wales, Finland
Teams in Play-off Path B: Israel, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine
Teams in Play-off Path C: Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece, Kazakhstan
Muhammad Waseem (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22) play vital roles in well-earned win
In-form handler saddles several leading chances led by course specialist Mersaal
The 15-time major champion, who has not played since having ankle surgery in April, shot a three-over-par 75
After almost a year out with injury the former world number one to return to competitive tennis in January
Discussions were held to organize camps as part of various Russian team’s preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics
The non-Bank Division was won by the Orient Travel Team
The Ohio native played in the 2023 HERO Dubai Desert Classic, where he won the low amateur trophy
Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova named top seed as last year’s finalists Elsa Jacquemot and Magdalena Frech are late withdrawls