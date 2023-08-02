England, Australia docked WTC points and fined Ashes match fees over slow over-rate

The veterans were meeting for the second time, with 'The Diamond' having powered his way through their 2018 clash on his path towards interim gold
England and Australia have been penalised 19 and 10 World Test Championship (WTC) points, respectively and fined a percent of their match fees after they were found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during the Ashes, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.
Australia were fined 50% of their match fee for 10 overs in the fourth Test at Manchester, while England received a "10% for the first Test, 45% for the second, 15% for the fourth and 25% for the fifth."
Australian opener Usman Khawaja last month revealed he had approached the ICC about reducing penalties for slow over-rates in Test matches after the governing body announced it had decided to soften sanctions.
ALSO READ
Khawaja said it was "really frustrating" for players to lose their match fees despite delivering entertaining matches.
The hosts beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday, securing a 2-2 series draw.
Australia are third in the WTC standings, while England are placed fifth.
The veterans were meeting for the second time, with 'The Diamond' having powered his way through their 2018 clash on his path towards interim gold
Australia must defy history as there has only been five successful chases of more than 200 runs to win in the fourth innings in 143 years of Test cricket at The Oval
The fifth Ashes Test will be the final match that the bowling icon will play wearing the England jersey
His win extended Red Bull's record this year to 14 wins from 14 races
Ferrari drivers share second row as Perez lines up eighth
City could also lose another player to the Saudi league, with Portuguese star Bernardo Silva linked with a move to Al Hilal
By winning the first leg of the two-leg Bledisloe series New Zealand extended their hold on the trans-Tasman trophy to 21 years
The 31-year-old former Liverpool star is due to become the latest high profile player to head to the Middle East