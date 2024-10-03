Emirates Golf Club set to host 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in landmark event for regional golf

Right to left, Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National, Taimur Hassan Amin, APGC Chairman and Niall Farquharson, Chairman of The R&A. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 10:50 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 12:28 PM

The prestigious golfing legacy of Dubai and the UAE has been further cemented with the announcement that the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will take place at Emirates Golf Club’s iconic Majlis Course in Dubai, UAE, from October 23rd to 26th, 2025.

The announcement was made by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters Tournament, and The R&A.

This will be the second time the championship is held in Dubai, following its regional debut in 2021, but the first time Emirates Golf Club will serve as the host venue.

The tournament features top male amateurs from the Asia-Pacific region, representing 43 affiliated APGC organizations. The 2025 champion will earn an invitation to compete in the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, along with an exemption into The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale. The runners-up will gain entry into Final Qualifying for The Open.

Emirates Golf Club is the most famous Golf Club in the Middle East. - sUPPLIED PHOTO

"We are proud of our tradition of hosting the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at world-class venues, and we’re excited to continue that by bringing the 2025 edition to Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course," said Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC, on behalf of the Founding Partners.

"Dubai and the UAE have a rich golfing history, including the 2021 Asia-Pacific Amateur, won by Keita Nakajima. We look forward to seeing some of the world’s best amateurs return next year."

Nakajima, a professional on the DP World Tour, is currently ranked 40th in the Race to Dubai standings. He won the 2024 HERO Indian Open and finished fourth in the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club.

"We have seen tremendous growth in golf and many prestigious tournaments in the UAE over the years, and we’re excited for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur to continue that legacy," Amin added.

Notable past competitors include Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time Asia-Pacific Amateur champion and the 2021 Masters winner, and Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open champion. Other prominent players who have launched successful professional careers after competing in the Asia-Pacific Amateur include Australia’s Cameron Davis and Min Woo Lee, Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan, South Korea’s Si-Woo Kim and Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Japan’s Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima, and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox. Collectively, alumni of the Championship have won 27 tournaments on the PGA Tour and over 130 events on major professional tours worldwide.

"It will be an honour to bring together such talent from across the Asia-Pacific region at Emirates Golf Club in 2025," said General Abdullah Al Hashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation.