EGF hosts R&A’s ‘Unleash Your Drive’ programme at DP World Tour Championship as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) hosted several activations, including free golf lessons, on the sidelines of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with the vision of introducing young golfers of all nationalities to the game of golf.

The initiative aligns with the overarching The R&A’s 'Unleash Your Drive in Schools' programme, which is led and delivered by the EGF.

It is part of the Golf is Good x Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), supported by The R&A, and the EGF, which was launched on 26th October at Jumeirah Golf Estates, involving over 135 free activities across nine venues, up until 24th November, 2024.

One of the activities at Jumeirah Golf Estates this week was a taster session supported by Dubai Al Khawaneej School, an introduction to a six-part golf programme to be delivered on-site at the school, by teachers and volunteers who are being mentored by the EGF, held either indoors in gyms or small grass spaces, as part of a pathway into golf with the next stage, advancement to the supporting golf clubs, golf academies and golf facility outlets.

A Golf Sixes Mini-League competition was also held involving the following schools; Kings Al Barsha, Dubai, Dubai Heights Academy linked with the Tommy Fleetwood Academy (TFA) at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Jurn Yafoor School, Abu Dhabi.

The format of the Golf Sixes Mini-League, a follow on from The Unleash your Drive in Schools launch, was a six-hole Texas Scramble with six players in each team played over a short course, using Golfway junior golf equipment and their mini-course layout equipment.

General Abdullah Al Hashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, said, "Dubai Fitness Challenge is an outstanding platform to make our sport accessible to people of the Emirate of Dubai to try, perhaps for the first time.’

"There are vast health benefits that come from playing golf and up until 24th November, we hope to encourage people to consider golf as part of their regular health and fitness routine."

Neal Graham, Golf Development Manager - Middle East and India at The R&A said: "The R&A aims to raise awareness of the considerable health benefits of golf by offering activities throughout this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge.

"This initiative is an excellent example of how we are supporting national associations

around the world to deliver development initiatives that will continue to increase participation in golf and ensure the sport thrives in the future.’

Cameron Van Rooyen, UAE National Coach, said, "We have had a great few days at Jumeirah Golf Estates on the first hole of the Fire course, on the sidelines of the DP World Tour Championship. "A big thank you to all our EGF volunteers, DP World, DP World Tour, Golfway, The R&A and Jumeirah Golf Estates for making this all come together. "We have ambitious plans for our junior development and we believe setting up this golf pathway through schools to the golf clubs and golf academies will be a breakthrough for growing the game in both Dubai and throughout the UAE.," Van Rooyen added. Initiated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge is a month-long celebration of fitness and wellness which encourages participants to complete 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days. It aims to inspire a fitness-focused mindset and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. The Golf is Good x Dubai Fitness Challenge is proudly supported by The R&A, EGF and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism as principal partners along with the DP World Tour and Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Fitness hubs across Dubai that will offer golf activities up until 24th November, 2024 include: Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Emirates Golf Club, Five Iron Golf, Golf Tec UAE, Jumeriah Golf Estates, MyGolf Dubai, The Els Club, Dubai and TOPGOLF Dubai at Emirates Golf Club.

For further information on all the activities of the Golf is Good x Fitness Challenge initiative visit: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com