Eagle finish helps Hilton and Carr win gross division at JGE’s inaugural Captain’s Trophy

Left to right: Lady Captain Anna-Retha Rafferty, Stuart Carr and Jayson Hilton (Gross Division champions), Alfie Water and Martin Stewart (Net Division Champions) and Men’s Captain Noel O’Leary. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 2:30 PM

A spectacular eagle on the 18th helped Jayson Hilton and Stuart Carr win the inaugural Captains’ Trophy at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, narrowly helding off Andy Parks and Christopher Wilmot on a countback.

The event which was held over the Fire course attracted 108 participants who competed in a Pairs Betterball format, in both Gross and Net divisions.

Hilton and Carr top the Gross Division with a score of two under par gross, 70. They secured their victory with an eagle on the 18th hole which followed three birdies on their scorecard to win by a countback.

The handicap allowance was 85 per cent of the Course Handicap with play from the Tournament and Orange Ladies’ Tees for both men and ladies.

With the same score but coming just short of the victory were Parks and Wilmot with three birdies across the 18 holes with a steady performance throughout the round.

In third place and winning on a three-way countback were Richard Aybar and Jonathan Duncan with a score of 71, one under par.

Martin Stewart and Alfie Waters were crowned Net Division champions with a score of eight under par highlighted by nine net birdies and a net eagle. They won by two shots from the rest of the field.

During the prize-giving ceremony, Noel O’Leary, Captain of Jumeirah Golf Estates and General Manager of deVere Acuma – sponsors of the event, shared his gratitude, “Thanks to all for supporting me and Anna-Retha as JGE Captains in this inaugural event. Also to sponsor Black Sheep and Mezzanine. It was a wonderful day and thanks to all for their support.”